Deputies respond to armed robbery and shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriffs Office says they have reported to an armed robbery and shooting Thursday morning.
Deputies say the shooting happened near the 1000 block of Green Hill Road and left one victim seriously wounded.
According to deputies, the shooter fled the scene.
Deputies are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.