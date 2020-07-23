Deputies search for suspect who shot clerk during armed robbery

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Orangeburg County are looking for a suspect who shot a clerk during an armed robbery.
The sheriff’s office released video of the incident that happened at the Quick Mart in Rowesville where the suspect pulled out a silver or chrome revolver on the clerk following a transaction on Wednesday.
“If anyone has any information on this individual, we need to get him off the street,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This may be his second armed robbery in this county.”
Deputies said the gunman and the clerk both pull on the register before the clerk is shot in the arm. Authorities responded to the business around 3:30 p.m.
The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a white male, 5′10″, 150 pounds, and had a red shirt and a camouflage South Carolina Gamecocks ball cap.
In addition, investigators say on July 14, a Bamberg Road convenience store was robbed in a similar manner.
“The gunman fled the store and entered a vehicle described much like the Volvo used in Wednesday’s robbery,” OCSO officials said.
If anyone has any information they are urged to call Inv. Addison King at (803) 596-3168 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous, the sheriff’s office said.
