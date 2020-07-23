DHEC: 2 more children with coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome; 1538 new cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,538 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 additional deaths in South Carolina.
Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported on Thursday afternoon that there were two additional cases reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.
“Both are children age 10 or under from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to four,” state health officials said.
MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19,” CDC officials said.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 76,315, and those who have died to 1,294, according to DHEC.
So far, there has been a total of 291 probable cases and 40 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
As of yesterday, a total of 669,445 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,360 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.9%.
The latest recovery data provided by DHEC shows 87% of 31,106 individuals, who the department has onset data on, have recovered from COVID-19 while 13% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Thursday can be found below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Thursday can be found below:
DHEC released the following information on specific cases.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
- A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has: epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
- A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
- A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
State health officials say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC officials said.
Recommended steps that the public can take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
