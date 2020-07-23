FIRST ALERT: Heat index near 105°, two storms in the Tropics!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More heat, more humidity today across the Lowcountry. Today and Friday will be FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we continue to see dangerous heat index values during the afternoon hours. The heat index today will top out around 105° this afternoon. There will be a slight chance of rain near the coast this morning which will move inland during the afternoon. Highs today will range from 95° inland to 90° at the beaches. We’ll start to bring in a better chance of afternoon and evening storms beginning tomorrow. This may help to bring down the temperatures a little bit as we get into the weekend. Highs will be near 90 degrees with scattered afternoon storms on Saturday and Sunday.
TROPICS: We’re tracking a new tropical depression and Tropical Storm Gonzalo as we head toward the weekend. Tropical Depression Eight formed overnight and will slowly strengthen as it heads toward Texas this weekend. This storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Hanna before making landfall. The biggest impact will be heavy rain as it moves into south Texas. Tropical Storm Gonzalo has strengthened this morning but is struggling with dry air. There are significant questions over the eventual strength of this storm as it heads toward the Caribbean. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for Barbados.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storm. High 94.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.
