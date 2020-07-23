FIRST ALERT: Heat index near 105°, two storms in the Tropics!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More heat, more humidity today across the Lowcountry. Today and Friday will be FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we continue to see dangerous heat index values during the afternoon hours. The heat index today will top out around 105° this afternoon. There will be a slight chance of rain near the coast this morning which will move inland during the afternoon. Highs today will range from 95° inland to 90° at the beaches. We’ll start to bring in a better chance of afternoon and evening storms beginning tomorrow. This may help to bring down the temperatures a little bit as we get into the weekend. Highs will be near 90 degrees with scattered afternoon storms on Saturday and Sunday.