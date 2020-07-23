New cleaning procedures, safety measures in place on school buses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Going back to school in the fall is going to look very different for students, officials say, including how they are physically going to get to the building.
Officials say new cleaning measures are being implemented, but in the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic, many have voiced concern over if it’s actually safe.
“In light of the pandemic and everything that’s going on, their children will be safe on a bus as possibly can be,” Michael Bullman, the Director of Maintenance for the South Carolina Department of Education, said.
Bullman said people cleaning the buses will be using electrostatic sprayers with the solution including Biotab 7 disinfecting tablets which are medical grade.
“During the electrostatic process, the disinfectant is emitted from the sprayer and is electrically charged positively,” Bullman said. “It attracts to all the negative surfaces on the bus and wraps around those areas like seats, seatbacks, floor, roof and sidewalls.”
Bullman said the disinfectant doesn’t need to be sprayed directly on items for it to work.
According to Department of Health and Environmental Control Guidelines, those are to be used twice per day after the morning and afternoon routes.
Bullman says the goal is to have two of those sprayers at each of the 180 state bus parking locations, but at this point in time, not all locations have them.
“We are still waiting for some of the orders to arrive,” Bullman said. “As you might well imagine that was a nationwide shortage with those so again we’re still waiting on some of those to arrive.”
State officials were not able to specify how many locations did not have one.
DHEC guidelines state if a sprayer is unavailable, the same disinfectant can be applied manually to seats, seat belts, portions of windows that students may touch, handrails, and driver’s seat and controls. Officials say they’re already taking these precautions.
Roof hatches in the front and back of the bus will also be left open because officials say it will help with the circulation of the air.
Per DHEC guidelines, officials say buses will be loaded back to front and students and drivers will be expected to wear masks. DHEC’s guidelines also state buses should operate at no more than 50%.
Even with these guidelines in place, parents say they are still skeptical about putting their child on a bus. According to a poll taken on Facebook, 85% of people said they were not comfortable, but some parents might not have the luxury of choosing.
“If someone does have to place their child on a bus due to their work schedule or not having their own transportation, that we will be using these clean devices to make sure that that bus is as safe as possible,” Berkeley County School District representative Katie Orvin Tanner said.
While school districts affirm they’re going to be following DHEC’s guidelines as closely as possible, Orvin said they also have to be able to get students to school if their parents choose that option.
“We’re going to clean and sanitizing as much as possible, make sure that we encourage people who can bring their kids to school to bring their kids to school to lessen how many students are on a bus,” Orvin said.
As of right now, it’s not clear how many students have chosen either option.
To review DHEC and SCDE school bus protocols go to Dedication to Education’s website.
