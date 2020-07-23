Officials waiting on final approval to open Cane Bay Boulevard

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The long-awaited second entrance in and out of Cane Bay Plantation is practically finished, and officials working closely with the project say it could be open as soon as next week.
Officials say the contractors will soon seek final approval from Berkeley County.
Construction on the road is complete, the roads have been striped and State Senator Paul Campbell, who has worked closely with the project, says everything left to do is cosmetic.
Campbell says he’s hopeful the county will allow the contractors to put down grass, plant trees and put in the irrigation system while the road is open, but this will all be decided when the county does a walk-through of the site.
Cane Bay Plantation currently has one entrance and one exit Campbell says, meanwhile there are seven neighborhoods and three schools.
Campbell says next week the contractors plan to meet with Berkeley County officials to assess the road. He says the hope is that the county will allow the contractors to finish the cosmetic tasks after opening the road.
Based on an agreement between Berkeley County and the contractors, Campbell says there is a 2-year warranty which requires the contractors to keep up with all maintenance of the road, including finishing the cosmetic tasks.
Berkeley County officials say there is no inspection planned for next week yet.
Once the county accepts the walk-through, officials say the road will open. If they don’t, Campbell says it could be a couple more months to finish the cosmetic tasks.
