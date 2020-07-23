Police: One injured in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police responded at 1:38 p.m. to the 2700 block of Ranger Drive where the shooting had been reported, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds and provided aid until EMS took him to an area hospital.
Police do not have a description of the gunmen but say they were in a white pick-up truck.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
