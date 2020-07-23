Police searching for woman wanted for questioning in deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 27-year-old woman they want to question in connection with a deadly shooting at a Waffle House restaurant.
Police are searching for Kenedra Lajoya Carter.
Officers responded at 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the Saul White Boulevard restaurant where they say a fight in the parking lot ended in gunfire. An employee of the restaurant, Briawna Nabors, died in the shooting and five others were injured, according to North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
Police arrested Rico Jaruarise Joy, 39, in connection with the shooting. Joy is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records. Joy waived his right to face a bond court judge.
Carter stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call North Charleston Police Detective Russ at 843-740-2859.
