Police: Suspect tried to capture video under 9-year old’s dress

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of trying to capture video under a girl’s dress is free on $300,000 bond.
The suspect, 27-year old Michael Grant Jr., is charged with voyeurism. North Charleston police say Grant approached the 9-year old on July 11 at the Walmart on Dorchester Road.
According to a court affidavit, Grant also asked the girl if she wanted to see his private parts. The girl’s mother, father, and sister were at the store at the time.
Her mother was stunned.
”Oh I was very upset,” Terri Smith said Thursday. “At first I thought it was just a man following, and then once I actually got more detail of what happened we were very upset. Her dad was upset, her dad went in the back looking for him.”
Police say the girl identified Grant after they showed her a photo of the suspect. Investigators say they also identified the car Grant was driving that day.
Smith attended Grant’s bond hearing and spoke to him.
”I just wanted him to know that he tried to hurt a child and he preyed on a child, that she got on her knees and prayed for him,” Smith said.
According to his rap sheet, Grant has two prior arrests for voyeurism in 2019.
