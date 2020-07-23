S.C. students, drivers will be expected to wear masks on school buses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Masks will be expected on school buses in South Carolina this fall.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Education, students and drivers are expected to wear masks when on school buses, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Additionally, ridership will be a maximum of 50% of standard capacity, SCDOE officials announced Thursday. Buses will be loaded back to front, and roof vents and windows will be opened to maximize ventilation.
“The 2020-2021 school year will require significant changes to keep students and teachers safe. This starts in the morning and ends in the afternoon when students ride the bus to and from school,” a tweet from the S.C. Department of Education said in part.
Gov. Henry McMaster has told all school districts to create plans that give parents an option between face-to-face and virtual learning in the fall.
A number of districts have previously announced plans to push the start of school to Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.
