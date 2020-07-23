South Carolinians who’ve filed for unemployment since March approaches 700K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows the lowest number of initial claims filed in a week since the pandemic began.
But the total number of South Carolinians who have filed their first unemployment claim over the past 18 weeks now stands at 685,425, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
In the week ending Saturday, the agency received 14,346 initial claims, a drop of 4,983 claims from the previous week.
The agency has paid more than $3.37 billion in a combination of state and federal benefits over those 18 weeks.
