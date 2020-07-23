State education superintendent, leaders to urge public to follow COVID-19 health, safety protocols

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman and State of South Carolina Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell will be joined by state and local leaders this morning to urge residents to follow coronavirus health and safety recommendations.
The state leaders will speak at Michelin in Greenville at 10:30 a.m. Before the news conference the leaders will hold a roundtable discussion.
"Following health and safety protocols is especially urgent over the next few weeks as educators and students prepare for the upcoming school year," a news release about the event states.
The following is a list of expected participants:
- Alexis Garcin, president and chairman, Michelin North America.
- Dr. Linda Bell, state of South Carolina epidemiologist, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
- Dr. Marcus Blackstone, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, chief clinical officer.
- Sara Hazzard, president and CEO, South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance.
- Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer at Prisma Health Upstate.
- Butch Kirven, chairman, Greenville County Council.
- Carlos Phillips, president and CEO, Greenville Chamber of Commerce.
- Myra Reece, director of environmental affairs, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
- Dr. Molly Spearman, state of South Carolina superintendent of education.
- Dr. Scott Turner, Greenville County Schools deputy superintendent.
- Mayor Knox White, Greenville, South Carolina.
Earlier on Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Education posted on its Twitter account new information about how school buses would operate amid the pandemic this fall. The posts state that both students and drivers will be expected to wear masks.
“Ridership will be a maximum of 50% of standard capacity,” the posts state. “Buses will be loaded back to front. Roof vents and windows will be open to maximize ventilation.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC/WYFF. All rights reserved.