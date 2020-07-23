Students helping SC veterans bridge the digital divide for virtual healthcare

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High school students around the Palmetto State are using their skills and knowledge to help veterans through the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s annual Summer Youth Program.
For the first time, this year’s program is virtual because of COVID-19. Instead of canceling the program, students are focusing on real-life solutions to fill gaps in knowledge related to veterans and staff accessing virtual care.
“This year’s program is entirely virtual. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Voluntary Service recognized the need for connectiveness and inclusiveness, so that’s what is driving our mission at this point,” Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center Voluntary Service Specialist Amanda Mercer said.
Ten students were selected and will be in the program for six weeks.
The proposed projects for the students include:
- Helping consolidate VA Video Connect resources on SharePoint for a “one-stop-shop” for provider information
- Creating an information sheet to distribute to Veterans to help them use and access VVC for Primary Care appointments
- Working with the Caregiver Support Team to create a virtual Caregiver Support Summit
- Helping the Lowcountry Veterans Engagement Team with the technology needed to support this year’s TedTalks virtually
- Equipping volunteers with virtual tools by creating and offering training in a variety of online platforms, including WebEx.
“I knew this was my purpose this year,” 17-year-old Owen Selden said. “We’re allowing people to connect during this period because a lot of veterans are older and at-risk and can’t leave their home. So what we’re trying to do, and the power of this program is, that we’re trying to bring connection into their homes and make that process as real as possible.”
Selden’s group is working with the Lowcountry Veterans Group. They want to help the group put on a Facebook Live event this fall and hopes they will be able to do more throughout the year.
“Lowcountry Veterans Group is giving stories of veterans who have come back and assimilated and really flourished, and they turn that into a positive experience,” he added.
Mercer said all the students are between 14 and 18-years-old and have been able to work with many different types of technology.
“It’s a win-win solution for a lot of great things,” she said. “Just seeing the work happen and watching them grow and develop is phenomenal.”
Selden said students are also working on fun activities for veterans who may be in the ICU.
“There’s veterans in the ICU who have been isolated and haven’t had opportunities to have human connection. And I think COVID-19 has show us the value of connection and that we really need people in our lives....I’ve been doing poetry and a Jeopardy game, so we’re trying to add a little bit of our own talents and skills into that and that’s been really rewarding,” Selden said.
Students are also competing for scholarship money during this program. It lasts six weeks and Mercer hopes they can retain some of them as volunteers once the program ends.
“They are so open to new opportunities and challenges and they are very resilient in technology. They will work through and trouble shoot until they have it right, and I think that’s the benefit of this program as well as having 14-18 years of age,” she added. “There are several stories out there in America of isolation and aloneness. The Ralph H. Johnson and Voluntary Service are completely flipping the script. We are developing methods of outreach to veterans so they feel connected, included and not forgotten.”
