Williamsburg County administrator in isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County’s administrator says she is self-isolating for 14 days after her daughter tested positive for COVID-19.
“I just wanted people to know that I’m still here, I still will be working from home,” Tiffany Wright said. “I’m feeling fine.”
Wright she has had little to no symptoms and said she was just trying to “get over the shock of it.”
But she said the Williamsburg County Public Services Administration Building will be closed until Monday so it can be disinfected.
“Lesson learned as parents, you know, we know our children want to do everything and they have not taken it seriously,” Wright said. “Unfortunately my daughter’s, she’s the poster child right now for possibly not taking it seriously.”
She said she is well and her daughter is well and they will get through this.
“We are still in the fight and we’re all in this together,” she said, asking for prayers.
