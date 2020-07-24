Adult at Charleston Co. School District daycare program tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An adult worker at a Charleston County School District day care program created to help Roper St. Francis employees’ children tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district confirmed the positive test Friday, saying the test result came back on July 1.
District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said it is the only positive test received since the district launched the program in March.
There was no immediate word on the employee’s current status.
