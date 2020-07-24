Cougars Sign Graduate Transfer Edwards

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball program has signed graduate transfer Lorenzo Edwards, who will join the Cougars for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Lake Forest, Ill., started in 20-of-32 games played during his senior year at Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) University. Last season, he averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Hawks. Edwards also ranked third on the team in 3-pointers made (40) and played in the 2019 ESPN Charleston Classic at TD Arena.
“We are excited to have Lorenzo join our program,” CofC Head Coach Earl Grant said. “He is a graduate transfer and played in a lot of games during his career at Saint Joe’s including big battles in the Atlantic 10 (Conference). He adds value to our team with his maturity and experience. Lorenzo is a skilled passer and can make perimeter shots. He can play multiple positions and play inside-and-out. He has also proven himself to be an effective rebounder at a high level.”
This summer, Edwards graduated from Saint Joseph’s earning a bachelor’s degree in business. His father, Kevin, played 11 seasons in the NBA. He chose CofC over Houston and Southern Illinois.
Edwards joins D’Avian Houston and RJ Ogom, who both signed during the early signing period last fall, and Cameron Copeland, Keegan Harvey and Payton Willis, who all signed this spring. Copeland and Willis are also transfers from McLennan Community College (Texas) and the University of Minnesota respectively.
2020-21 COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON MEN'S BASKETBALL SIGNEES
Cameron Copeland, 6-7, 185, Guard/Forward, Douglas County High School / McLennan CC (Texas), Atlanta, Ga.
Lorenzo Edwards, 6-8, 215, Forward, Lake Forest High School/Saint Joseph’s, Lake Forest, Ill.
Keegan Harvey, 6-11, 220, Forward, Montverde Academy (Fla.), Newcastle, Australia
D’Avian Houston, 6-1, 185, Point Guard, Episcopal High School, Bellaire, Texas
RJ Ogom, 6-5, 210, Power Forward, Homewood-Flossmoor High School, Chicago, Ill.
Payton Willis, 6-4, 200, Guard, Fayetteville High School/Minnesota, Fayetteville, Ark.