Court documents detail charges against man accused fatally shooting two women

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The 19-year-old arrested in Indiana for the killing of two women in Cross in late June has been booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center.
U.S. Marshals arrested Damayjhon Quintez Gadson in Evansville, Indiana, on July 14.
Gadson is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records.
He was wanted for a double shooting in Cross shortly before 11 p.m. on June 29, investigators say. That shooting took the lives of 61-year-old Lori Gentile of Mount Pleasant and 25-year-old Lashawn Gadson of Reevesville.
An affidavit states deputies found the two victims dead of apparent gunshot wounds in the roadway with their vehicle and recovered multiple shell casings.
Crime scene evidence indicated a passenger in the vehicle was the shooter, investigators say.
Deputies also recovered the victims’ cell phones from the crime scene. Investigators say text messages between the women and the suspect and say the evidence shows the victims traveled to the address provided by Gadson. The women arrived at approximately 10:15 p.m. and asked Gadson to meet them at the head of the roadway, according to investigators who also say he replied at 10:24 p.m. that he was walking down the street to meet them.
The documents state three calls of between 10 and 20 seconds each were made from one of the victim’s phones to Gadson’s phone between 10:26 p.m. and 10:27 p.m., but it is not clear if the calls were answered; investigators say the area is “known to have poor cellular reception.”
At 10:46 p.m., a text with the message “99” was sent from one of the victim’s phones to Gadson’s phone that investigators believe represented one of the victim’s attempts to call 911 as they were being shot.
Nine minutes later, at 10:55 p.m., a driver passing by who saw the victims and flagged down help called 911, the documents state.
Investigators searched Gadson’s call records through a search warrant and identified another woman involved in a text message conversation two days before the killings, the documents state. That conversation included texts from the woman to Gadson that claim that he sexually molested and robbed her at gunpoint, the documents state.
Orangeburg County investigators met with the victim who identified Gadson from a photo lineup as the person who robbed her, an affidavit states.
Gadson was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County on Wednesday.
