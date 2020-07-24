Deputies: S.C. man who claimed to have COVID-19 purposefully coughs on Walmart merchandise

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - While the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are not sure if the man was truly positive for coronavirus, deputies arrested him for his claims.
Kyle Arendell, 39, was arrested on Sunday and charged with malicious injury to property valued less than $2000, and breaching the peace, deputies say.
According to his warrant, Arendell allegedly entered the Walmart and proceeded to visibly cough on both food and merchandise while saying he was positive for COVID-19.
Deputies say Walmart then contacted their office and told them they would have to dispose of all the goods Arendell could have infected.
Arendell is in custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office and is awaiting bond.
