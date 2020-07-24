DHEC releases new data for COVID-19 in nursing homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the last 30 days there have been nearly 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes across the state.
That number includes people living at the homes and the staff working there. There has also been 154 deaths.
DHEC regularly releases nursing home data on their website.
The Lowcountry takes three of the top five spots for coronavirus deaths in nursing homes during the last 30 days. Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Summerville logged eight. Johns Island Post Acute had seven and Bayview Manor in Beaufort had five.
NHC HealthCare in Greenville and Lexington Medical Center had 10 and 6, respectively.
For total the number of cases across the state, the local area does slightly better with just one in the top five. Bayview Manor reported 28 positive cases among patients.
- Whitten Center in Clinton – 71
- Lexington Medical Center in Lexington – 65
- Magnolia Manor in Rock Hill – 46
- NHC HealthCare Lexington in West Columbia – 33
- Bayview Manor in Beaufort – 28
While the biggest spikes are in the northern half of the state, DHEC is still recording cases in the Lowcountry. These are the seven facilities with the most cases in the area.
- Bayview Manor in Beaufort – 28
- Johns Island Post Acute in Johns Island – 26
- White Oak Manor in North Charleston – 22
- NHC HealthCare Charleston in Charleston – 18
- Quality Care Residential Home in Goose Creek – 12
- Coastal Center in Summerville – 10
- Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Summerville – 10
Three facilities that saw big spikes earlier now seem to have tapered.
Sandpiper Rehab & Nursing in Mount Pleasant has reported 59 total cases year to date but only five in the last 30 days.
Similarly, Heartland Health in Hanahan also reported 59 cases with just one in the last month. Finally, Carlyle Senior Care in Kingstree has reported 62 total cases and 14 deaths. They are no longer listed in the report which means they have not reported a case in the last month.
Year to date, there have been 4,433 cases state-wide in 277 facilities with 557 deaths.
