Emergency crews, deputies respond to submerged vehicle in Summerville area

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews and deputies responded to a submerged vehicle in the Summerville area Friday night.
It happened at the Herbert H. Jessen Public Boat Landing off of the Ashley River.
According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was unoccupied and removed from the water.
Law enforcement officials say they have identified the owner and are attempting to contact that person.
Pictures and video from viewers earlier tonight showed firefighters, police and deputies in the area.
