Fire crews are on the scene of an early morning Edisto Island fire

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are on scene of a commercial structure fire on the 700 block of Highway 174.
According to St. Paul Fire Department Chief Larry Garvin, the fire was “fully involved” when they arrived on the scene at just after 3 a.m. Friday.
Officials say the fire broke out at a Builders FirstSource store and that the road is blocked while they contain the fire.
Garvin says there were no injuries, but the entire building was lost to the fire.
The fire is now maintained officials say. This is a developing story.
