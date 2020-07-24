Firefighters battle fire at Williamsburg meat packing facility

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a meat packing plant in Hemingway Friday morning caused heavy damage to the building, firefighters say.
The fire was reported at approximately 10 a.m. at the Hemingway Meat Locker Plant on South Main Street. Hemingway Fire Chief George Sutton said the fire started in the roof of the building.
The fire burned about 60 percent of the roof, firefighters say.
Firefighters from the Hemingway, Williamsburg County, Johnsonville, Georgetown County, Hannah Salem and South Lynches Fire Departments brought the fire under control shortly by 1 p.m.
The L-shaped building also houses H&H Insurance.
No injuries have been reported.
