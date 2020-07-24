FIRST ALERT: Better rain chances, more heat and two tropical storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain chance is going up as we wrap up the work week across the Lowcountry. Hopefully, this will help to bring our temperatures down a few degrees. We expect a mix of sun and clouds today with isolated rain this morning and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs today will be back in the low to mid 90s with heat index values between 102-107°. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Saturday before the rain chance decreases again on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with a return to the mid 90s early next week.
We’re tracking two tropical storms, Hanna and Gonzalo, in the Atlantic basin right now. Tropical Storm Hanna is in the central Gulf of Mexico heading toward south Texas. Hanna will likely strengthen some before making landfall on Saturday. The main threat from Hanna will be heavy rainfall. Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to move west over the open in Atlantic and may strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before crossing the Windward Islands. The environment will be very unfavorable for Gonzalo once it moves into the Caribbean and the forecast currently calls for this storm to dissipate by early next week. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.
SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Storms. High 92.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Storms. High 94.
