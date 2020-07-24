FIRST ALERT: Better rain chances, more heat and two tropical storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain chance is going up as we wrap up the work week across the Lowcountry. Hopefully, this will help to bring our temperatures down a few degrees. We expect a mix of sun and clouds today with isolated rain this morning and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs today will be back in the low to mid 90s with heat index values between 102-107°. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Saturday before the rain chance decreases again on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with a return to the mid 90s early next week.