Hundreds of boxes of fresh produce and food to be given away Friday morning.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank has organized a North Charleston giveaway set to begin 9 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Organizers say the church, located at 7396 Rivers Ave., is near the Target before Ashley Phosphate Road.
The Lowcountry Food Bank says there is no sign up and the giveaway will continue until all of the supplies are gone. That being said, it will be on a first come, first served basis, so people are encouraged to arrive early.
Organizers say the giveaway will include 600 boxes of fresh produce, 400 boxes of shelf-stable food and gallons of milk.
Those with the food bank say COVID-19 has created a tremendous increase in the need for food for those in the community who struggle with hunger.
According to the Lowcountry Food Bank, more than 173,000 people, including 51,000 children, face hunger every day in coastal South Carolina. Yet they say these numbers are just going up as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“Since we started our COVID response in March, we have seen a 484% increase in the need for food assistance here at our facility,” Lowcountry Food Bank’s Chief Development Officer Brenda Shaw said. “But the increase is basically the same throughout the ten coastal counties we serve.”
Since March, the Lowcountry Food Bank says they have been able to give more than 62,000 shelf stable disaster relief boxes, millions of pounds of food and 36,000 backpacks to children who depend on school lunches.
“Even though some people are going back to work, they’re still feeling a pinch or are behind on bills, that type of thing,” Shaw said. “People are still trying to catch up from being out of work for two or three months. So we do anticipate, in August, seeing another uptick in the need for services.”
This will be the third food drive the food bank says they have done at Mt. Moriah.
North Charleston Police are expected to be at the giveaway to help direct traffic, the Lowcountry Food Bank added.
