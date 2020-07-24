Krispy Kreme bringing back fan-favorite Reese’s Doughnuts

(WMBF) - Krispy Kreme is asking for help to find the addition to its menu.
The doughnut chain announced it’s bringing back its fan-favorite Resse’s Doughnuts, but only one will earn a permanent spot on its menu.
In a press release, Krispy Kreme said the doughnuts will be available starting July 24 at participating stores in the U.S.
The lineup includes the following doughnuts:
- Classic Reese’s Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter sauce.
- Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut: A chocolate yeast ring, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s pieces and a drizzle of salted caramel and Reese’s peanut butter icing.
- Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut: A chocolate yeast ring filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and decorated with Reese’s peanut butter icing.
Krispy Kreme is asking customers and fans to submit their most creative reviews of the doughnuts on social media, using the hashtags #TheGreataste and #KrispyKreme.
The chain said it will announce which doughnut will be added to the menu in August.
Click here for more information on the campaign, including a list of participating stores.
