Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/23)
July 24, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 1:25 PM

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-3 with 3 K’s in a 4-1 win over Washington

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - No game

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - No game

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - No game

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

