McMaster appoints 9 new members to school board

“None of the five members with expired terms resigned and I was never asked by the Governor if I wanted to renew or not,” Tompkins said. “Generally, the chair and the president of the school present a list of nominees to the governor’s office for consideration; however, I do not believe that any of the new appointees were from the most recent list of nominees. In any case, it is within the governor’s rights to make these appointments in whatever manner the governor chooses. Any additional comments by me would only be speculative regarding the governor’s intent.”