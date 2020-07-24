MUSC Health COVID testing challenged by supply shortages amid increased demand

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Health handles 20 percent of the state’s COVID testing, but right now they are struggling to overcome some challenges that could delay testing results and limit the availability of tests.
Officials say MUSC’s current turn-around time for COVID test results can be as long as about 50 hours.
It’s not an extraordinary wait time at this point, but officials worry that could change.
MUSC Health is keeping a close eye on its testing capacity as it faces a critical need for some supplies that are necessary to complete COVID tests.
There’s also a limited amount of medical technicians that can perform the tests, and the increased demand for testing is putting a strain on lab equipment.
“A lot of these machines were not really intended or use to being run literally 24/7 since March,” Dr. Danielle Scheurer said. “We have totally exhausted these machines and they require maintenance and repair and downtime just like any other machine.”
MUSC Health is also dealing with a limited number of outside reference labs that they could rely on for additional testing.
These challenges could mean tests are temporarily reserved for only those who are hospitalized, healthcare workers and first responders.
