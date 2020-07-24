CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,921 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 additional deaths in South Carolina.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control has also reported another case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.
According to DHEC, the child is under the age of 10 and from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to five.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 78,298, and those who have died to 1,339, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 309 probable cases and 46 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
Charleston County had the most new cases reported on Friday with 219.
As of yesterday, a total of 680,947 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,877 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6%.
The latest recovery data provided by DHEC shows 88% of 33,385 individuals, who the department has onset data on, have recovered from COVID-19 while 12% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Friday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Friday are below:
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
As hospitals acclimate to the new federally required TeleTracking reporting system, the accuracy of the data provided by hospitals is expected to improve.
*DHEC is aware that at least two hospitals that had an issue in reporting data in the new system yesterday. Those issues should be corrected in tomorrow’s reporting.
Based on today’s TeleTracking report, as of yesterday:
- *Total hospital beds (inpatient and outpatient beds): 4,744 available; 8,654 are in use; 64.59% occupancy rate
- *Inpatient hospital beds: 3,027 available; 8,082 are in use; 72.75% occupancy rate
- *Hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19: 1,668*
- Total ventilators: 1,651; 602 in use, including 263 by COVID-19 patients
Per federal requirements, hospitals are actively transitioning between the systems used for reporting hospital bed and ICU occupancy, ventilator usage, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and other key information. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting this transition on July 15, the day after the federal announcement was made that hospitals will transition from using the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) to the TeleTracking system.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.