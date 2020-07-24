Videos show response to Mt. Pleasant police sergeant accused of drinking on the job

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly released dash cam videos show the moment police officers in Mount Pleasant found one of their colleagues allegedly passed out in a patrol car while on duty.
Live 5 News obtained footage from two units that responded to the side of a road near Mount Pleasant Regional Airport on July 3.
The units were dispatched after a 911 caller reported that a police officer appeared to be asleep with an open beer between his knees around 11:20 a.m.
One officer can be seen on video knocking on the window of Sergeant Matt Kinard’s marked vehicle.
The officer then opens the driver’s side door while a second officer opens the passenger’s side door. They then place two cans on top of the vehicle.
“Kinard, wake up bud,” says one of the responding officers.
Kinard was later transported to police headquarters. He was subsequently terminated.
In addition to losing his job, Kinard was charged with public intoxication, according to a statement from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
