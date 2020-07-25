Battery Bounce Back in 3-0 Win Over Atlanta United 2

While the Atlanta side had a solid chance soon after, the Battery took the lead in the 20th minute that opened the floodgates for the attack. A clearance attempt by the Atlanta defense was intercepted by Angelo Kelly who quickly shifted to forward Zeiko Lewis. Lewis, being crowded by the Atlanta defense, knocked it over to Nicque Daley who fired it past a lunging Lundgaard to put the Battery on the board. The Jamaican International’s goal was the first Battery goal on the season not scored by Zeiko Lewis.