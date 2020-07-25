FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered afternoon storms with hot & humid temps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered thunderstorms should develop along the afternoon sea breeze. Some of the rain could be heavy and we cannot rule out a thunderstorm becoming briefly strong to severe. Stay updated with the free Live 5 Weather app! Later this afternoon the line of showers and storm should push inland. By 8 o’clock tonight the rain chance will drop off to 20%. The forecast high today is 93 degrees. Overnight lows will cool to the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow’s rain chance is a bit lower, but a still a couple of storms are possible. The chance for rain lowers into next week as temperatures rise back to the mid 90s.