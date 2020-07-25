FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered afternoon storms with hot & humid temps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered thunderstorms should develop along the afternoon sea breeze. Some of the rain could be heavy and we cannot rule out a thunderstorm becoming briefly strong to severe. Stay updated with the free Live 5 Weather app! Later this afternoon the line of showers and storm should push inland. By 8 o’clock tonight the rain chance will drop off to 20%. The forecast high today is 93 degrees. Overnight lows will cool to the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow’s rain chance is a bit lower, but a still a couple of storms are possible. The chance for rain lowers into next week as temperatures rise back to the mid 90s.
In the tropics we are watching Tropical Storm Hanna and Gonzalo. Hanna should become the first hurricane of the season and make landfall along the Texas coast later today. Gonzalo is set to dissipate later this weekend after moving through the Caribbean. There is another area off the western coast of Africa with a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days.
TODAY: Afternoon storms; high: 93.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm; LOW: 75.
TOMORROW: Slight shower and storm chance; HIGH: 92.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds with low rain chance; HIGH: 95.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with slight shower and storm chance; HIGH: 94.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.