Locals protest on Isle of Palms for equal beach rights

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -It’s been a week since the Isle of Palms eliminated all parking along Palm Boulevard and cut the municipal lots to 50% capacity.
Saturday, a couple dozen locals from the surrounding towns came out to protest their displeasure with these rules.
One Mount Pleasant resident, Jane Bunting, organized a peaceful protest on the Isle of Palms.
“What they’ve caused is people to gather around just in the one area of beach when there’s five miles of beach that’s now private basically just to locals or renters, and they’re still allowing tourists on when the CDC says that travel does spread the virus,” Bunting said.
Residents on the Isle of Palms, who declined to give their names, say the parking ban is more than just a result of COVID-19. They say the free parking along Palm Boulevard has caused them to not be able to leave their houses on weekends in the Summer because traffic is so bad.
That's something the police department says they have seen issues with as well, especially during emergencies.
"There is a concern with traffic on Palm Boulevard during the Summer seasons because there are a lot of people looking for parking and that does slow things down," Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said. "We're trying to find ways that we could maybe increase the area for first responder vehicles to be able to get through that traffic to get there."
City Council is still discussing ways to make parking safer along Palm Boulevard. One of these the mayor has suggested is implementing paid parking on the ocean side of Palm Boulevard in the right of way.
"I want to see this parking ban lifted today, honestly," Bunting said.
Other protesters felt the same way.
"I'd like to see the parking get opened back up. I'd like to see them not use COVID as an excuse to privatize the beach and I'd like to see everybody out there having fun social distancing on the beach, doing the right thing, but still enjoying this area," Mike Trojecki, a resident of Mount Pleasant, said.
While Cornett says he gave the protesters permission to peacefully protest today in the right-of-way of Palm Boulevard, he says there was one disruption today.
"There was one individual that was charged with larceny for stealing a sign. He stole a sign and wore it around his neck like a necklace and started to skate board down the middle of the roadway and he was stopped and he was charged with petty larceny," Cornett said. Cornett says that was one of the city owned, "no parking," signs that was stolen. He says everyone else did exactly what he asked them to do and they were very peaceful.
The protest lasted for about an hour and a half before folks packed up their signs and left. No changes have been made at this time.
