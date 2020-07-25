Locals protest on Isle of Palms for equal beach rights

"There was one individual that was charged with larceny for stealing a sign. He stole a sign and wore it around his neck like a necklace and started to skate board down the middle of the roadway and he was stopped and he was charged with petty larceny," Cornett said. Cornett says that was one of the city owned, "no parking," signs that was stolen. He says everyone else did exactly what he asked them to do and they were very peaceful.