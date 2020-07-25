Lowcountry MLB MiLB Udpate (7/25)

July 25, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 11:19 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-3 with a walk in a 9-2 loss to Washington. The Holly Hill native is batting .000

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 7-2 win over Boston

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 2-5 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and 2 K’s in an 8-3 win over the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .250 with a HR and an RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Came in as a defensive replacement in a 9-1 win over Pittsburgh

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

