Lowcountry MLB MiLB Udpate (7/25)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-3 with a walk in a 9-2 loss to Washington. The Holly Hill native is batting .000
Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 7-2 win over Boston
National League
Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 2-5 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and 2 K’s in an 8-3 win over the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .250 with a HR and an RBI.
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Came in as a defensive replacement in a 9-1 win over Pittsburgh
Triple-A
International League
James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over
Class A
South Atlantic League
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
