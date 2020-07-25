Motorcycle driver dead after collision in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcycle driver is dead after a collision in Georgetown County Sunday morning.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the wreck happened at 9:55 a.m. at Pennyroyal Road and U.S. Highway 17.
Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle failed to yield the right of way and struck an SUV.
The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, according to officials.
South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.
