CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,368 new cases of COVID-19 and 74 additional deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 79,674, and those who have died to 1,412, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 334 probable cases and 53 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
As of yesterday, a total of 690,650 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,202 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.0%.
The latest recovery data provided by DHEC shows 88% of 33,385 individuals, who the department has onset data on, have recovered from COVID-19 while 12% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
Since Wednesday, hospitals have actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy and other important information. DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system. At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.
As background, the CDC notified all users of its National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) on Tuesday, July 14, that the COVID-19 Module for Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity would cease serving as an option for hospital reporting during this pandemic. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15.
As part of their ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC says they are working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 102 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly.
