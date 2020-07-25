South Carolina State Representative hands out free face masks

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard said he was going to be giving out masks around his community this week.
Gilliard said he will visit the remaining housing communities that he has yet to visit on Saturday to distribute more masks.
Giving back to the Joseph Floyd Manor and Johnston Street Housing communities is important Gilliard said, so he will be handing out 1000 masks.
Gilliard said he also wants to thank MUSC for their continued support.
If any other business would like to donate masks to these much needed communities send a message to gilliardfor111@gmail.com
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.