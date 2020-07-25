S.C. State Representative hands out free face masks

By Riley Bean | July 25, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 10:11 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard said he was going to be giving out masks around his community this week.

On Saturday, Gilliard will visit the remaining housing communities he has yet to visit to distribute more masks, he said.

Giving back to the Joseph Floyd Manor and Johnston Street Housing communities is important Gilliard said, so he will be handing out 1000 masks.

Gilliard also said he wants to thank MUSC for their continued support.

If any other business would like to donate masks to these much needed communities send a message to gilliardfor111@gmail.com

