Clemson University athletic director discusses upcoming football season plans

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - The Clemson University Board of Trustees met Friday to talk about a list of topics, including the potential return of football.
During the meeting, the school's athletic director Dan Radakovich announced results of a survey of season ticket holders.
The survey found:
- 83% indicated they are 'comfortable' coming to games in the fall with social distancing measures.
- 54% indicated they would prefer 'fall football without fans' versus 'spring football with fans.'
- 21% indicated they would tailgate on campus even without tickets to the game.
Radakovich said the decision about the capacity of the stadium was still being discussed and he hoped for a decision in the next three weeks.
The university had already announced it would move to mobile-only ticketing for the football season. Radakovich said the information on the app that will be used will be released in August.
