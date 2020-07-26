Coast Guard searching for reported missing boater near Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard has announced they are searching for a missing boater near Fort Sumter.
A 30-year-old male is reportedly missing in the water after falling off boat somewhere between Fort Sumter and the Wappoo Cut Boat Ramp, according to the Coast Guard. Coast Guard helicopters and boats are searching as well as local crews.
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch said calls initially came in about a boat in distress at around 9:24 p.m.
This is a developing story
