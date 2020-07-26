FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical Summer pattern on tap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers and storms should begin to fire up along the afternoon sea breeze once again. This coverage should not be as widespread, but will try to move inland throughout the day. Look for a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. These temps are right where they should be for this time of the year! A dry night is expected with temperatures cooling into the mid 70s by tomorrow morning.
To kick off the work week look for low rain chances with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures should heat up to the mid 90s the next couple of days. Once again the heat index will peak near 105 both Monday and Tuesday. In the tropics Gonzalo has dissipated and Tropical Storm Hanna is continuing to weaken over Mexico. Another area in the tropics will continue to strengthen and could become the next named storm, Isaias, this week.
TODAY: Sun and clouds with slight shower and storm chance; HIGH: 91.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 75.
TOMORROW: Hot and humid with low rain chance; HIGH: 94.
TUESDAY: A few showers and storms possible; HIGH: 95.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain and storms possible; HIGH: 93.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
