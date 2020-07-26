FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical Summer pattern on tap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers and storms should begin to fire up along the afternoon sea breeze once again. This coverage should not be as widespread, but will try to move inland throughout the day. Look for a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. These temps are right where they should be for this time of the year! A dry night is expected with temperatures cooling into the mid 70s by tomorrow morning.