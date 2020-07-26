One man taken to hospital after early Sunday morning shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Police say they responded to a shooting in West Ashley where one man was shot and wounded.
Officers say they responded to the Westchase apartments in the 500 block of Westchase Drive at 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning on a disturbance call. When they arrived, police say they found a man shot, but with apparently non-life threatening injuries.
The man was transported to the hospital, and police say the investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story.
