One man taken to hospital after early Sunday morning shooting

One man taken to hospital after early Sunday morning shooting
Officers say they responded to the Westchase apartments in the 500 block of Westchase Drive at 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning on a disturbance call. (Source: AP)
By Riley Bean | July 26, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 12:21 PM

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Police say they responded to a shooting in West Ashley where one man was shot and wounded.

Officers say they responded to the Westchase apartments in the 500 block of Westchase Drive at 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning on a disturbance call. When they arrived, police say they found a man shot, but with apparently non-life threatening injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital, and police say the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.