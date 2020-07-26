1,170 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 additional deaths in South Carolina

Since Wednesday, hospitals have actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy and other important information. DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system. At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.