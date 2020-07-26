SC officials stress river safety after 17-year-old drowns on the Congaree

“I wouldn’t attempt to go waist deep without having some sort of flotation device to try and save someone because you just never know if you’re going to step on a slippery rock or get into a deeper part of the river. You might go from waist deep and take one step and it will be over your head and it’s unforgiving, that moving current. You can’t just turn around and walk back out like you’re at the beach,” explained Sgt. Antley.