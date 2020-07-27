Berkeley Co. School District superintendent requesting school board push school start date to Sept. 8

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District superintendent is requesting that the school board push the school start date to Sept. 8.
On Tuesday, the district is expected to vote on shifting its start date.
Originally, the first day of school was scheduled for Aug. 17. However, on Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said he wanted the board to consider Sept. 8 as the new start date.
Ingram spoke about the new start date during a video he sent to parents in which he also said registration data showed that nearly half of students will not choose to attend classes in person.
Earlier on Monday, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that she had approved the reopening plan for the district.
“Berkeley County School District is offering parents a traditional five day, face to face instruction option, a “blended distance” option that incorporates online learning platforms with live stream learning experiences, and a self-paced virtual option utilizing pre-made online courses such as those offered by VirtualSC,” said officials with the South Carolina Department of Education.
