Berkeley County suing former supervisor and chief financial officer

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is suing its former supervisor and chief financial officer.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday against former supervisor Bill Peagler and former CFO Tim Callanan. In 2018, Peagler lost re-election and Callanan was fired
The lawsuit states the county wants to recover public funds that were paid as part of an illegal and bad faith scheme concocted by Peagler and Callanan on the eve of their departure from the county in 2018.
The suit alleges the two me lied about who approved it, and threatened people to keep the deal quiet.
The county alleges that the two men secretly met and prepared a “Confidential Severance Agreement and Release of Claims” which obligated the county to pay Callanan $49,900 in the form of an extra allowance to his salary which they denominated as “severance pay.”
According to the lawsuit, the agreement stated Callanan would not work but instead would be on “paid administrative leave” until Dec. 3, 2018 at which point his employment with the county would end.
The suit states Peagler and Callanan kept the severance agreement secret and did not disclose it to the county attorney who is tasked with reviewing all contracts where they county is a party. Officials said the county lawyer learned about the agreement from employees after it had been secretly drafted and signed by Peagler and Callanan.
In addition, the county said Peagler and Callanan kept the agreement secret from Berkeley County Council.
According to the suit, on Nov. 8, Peagler called the finance director into Callanan’s office and handed him a copy of the severance agreement stating that he wanted it processed “as quickly as possible.”
When the finance director asked what it was, Peagler said it was “$49,900,” and said he wanted a check cut by the next day and that he would fire on the spot anyone who mentioned this to county council, court records state.
The next day, the county said Peagler asked the finance director for an update on the producing the check for Callanan, to which the director said,”You are really putting me in an untenable position.” The suit states the finance director asked Peagler to put his directive in writing due to the impropriety of the situation.
The finance director also insisted that county council needed to be informed of this situation. According to the suit, Peagler deceived the director and falsely stated that council had approved the severance pay in executive session.
The lawsuit states that Peagler demanded the finance director to issue the check to Callanan and threatened to fire him if he did not do so. County officials said the finance director issued the check in response to direct threats.
The suit states that Peagler told Callanan, “Well, if I were you, I’d go directly to the bank and take care of that.”
According to the county, records from Wells Fargo showed that Callanan immediately left the county office, took the check directly to the closest Wells Fargo and got a cashier’s check so that he was certain to get the funds even if county council did not approve the agreement and attempted to issue a stop payment or cancel the county check.
After learning what happened, the county attorney informed council of Peagler and Callanan’s threats against employees, the secret agreement and the misappropriate funds, the suit stated.
A special meeting was then called on Nov. 13, 2018 to address the matter, however the county states in advance of the meeting, Peagler and Callanan demanded that the county’s public information officer issue a press release against council in an attempt to cover up their wrongdoing.
The PIO then approached the county attorney “who agreed the press release Peagler and Callanan demanded was inappropriate,” the suit states. The PIO was then placed on administrative leave by Peagler after she was uncomfortable writing the release they demanded, according to the county.
During the Nov. 13 meeting, county council unanimously voted to fire Callanan for misappropriation of county funds.
The county said even after Callanan’s termination he continued to misrepresent matters to the county and misappropriated tens of thousands of dollars in additional public funds.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.