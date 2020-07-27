Charleston Police invite questions for Racial Justice Town Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the public may submit questions for an upcoming Racial Justice Town Hall event planned for Thursday.
The event, which is being organized by the AND Campaign Charleston Chapter, will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Charles Francis said. Panelists are expected to include several community members representing Black Lives Matter, the Charleston Area Justice Ministry and the ACLU, among others, he said.
The event will be broadcast from the AND Campaign YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/i20BeIt7yPM
Click here to submit questions prior to the event.
Questions may be submitted anonymously but police say you can include your name and email address for possible follow-ups if your question cannot be addressed live.
