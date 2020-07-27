FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & humid with daily storm chance

The tropics have been very active this season, just as predicted! Our eyes are on an area in the Atlantic that is thousands of miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The broad area of low pressure has a high end chance of development in the next 5 days. Until a storm develops, this cluster of storms will be hard for models to accurately predict the path and intensity. Only time will tell if this system develops and where it will track. Continue to stay updated with us through the season! We send out alerts on any updates through social media (@Live5weather) and through the First Alert Weather App which is free in the app store.