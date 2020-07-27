FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & humid with daily storm chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A typical summer pattern is unfolding across the Lowcountry this week! High pressure is in control to the east, with a lingering trough inland. This trough could push east a bit mid-week and will help increase the rain chance slightly. Each afternoon an isolated shower and storm is possible with greater coverage expected Thursday. None of the days this week will be a wash out, but it’s a great idea to carry the umbrella with you this time of the year. Temperatures will rise to the mid 90s tomorrow and lower 90s mid-week thanks to a few more clouds. The heat index tomorrow should climb back to the low 100s. Each morning temperatures will start off warm, in the upper 70s.
The tropics have been very active this season, just as predicted! Our eyes are on an area in the Atlantic that is thousands of miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The broad area of low pressure has a high end chance of development in the next 5 days. Until a storm develops, this cluster of storms will be hard for models to accurately predict the path and intensity. Only time will tell if this system develops and where it will track. Continue to stay updated with us through the season! We send out alerts on any updates through social media (@Live5weather) and through the First Alert Weather App which is free in the app store.
TUESDAY: Slightly warmer with low rain afternoon storm; HIGH: 95.
WEDNESDAY: A few afternoon showers and storms possible; HIGH: 93.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible; HIGH: 92.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with slight shower/storm chance; HIGH: 94.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
