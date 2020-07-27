Four workers at daycare for children of Roper St. Francis employees tested positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four workers at a daycare center for children of Roper St. Francis healthcare employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials with the Charleston County School District say the adult workers worked with Operation Kid Care at Memminger Elementary. The program operated for 61 days from March 31 through July 2.
According to CCSD officials, in all four positive cases, DHEC guidelines were followed and all were investigated according to DHEC protocols, including notification of all close contacts.
All four workers who tested positive quarantined for 14 days, district officials said.
A report states that the cases ranged from the first reported symptoms on June 15 to the final workers’ quarantine ending on July 9. CCSD officials said no one who tested positive worked at Operation Kid Care for the rest of the summer because the program ended on July 2.
According to CCSD, Operation Kidcare followed detailed health and safety guidelines, including small-cohort groups of students with social distancing, increased hand washing, and staff who wore masks.
Officials said the daily attendance ranged from 15-20 students, and the program ended up serving a total of 28 students from grades 3K through 8th grade.
The program used up to 30 adult workers a day, with 12 being on-site at one time, district officials said.
