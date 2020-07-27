Hot start to the week with daily storm chances!

TROPICS: A large tropical wave between Africa and the Lesser Antilles is producing a disorganized showers and storms. Slow development is likely over the next couple days with the National Hurricane Center giving this area a 80% chance of developing into our next tropical depression or storm over the next 2 days. 90% chance over the next 5 days. This storm will head toward the Lesser Antilles by midweek with a large uncertainty over where it heads after that. This is a storm that we’ll be watching closely this week! We’ll keep you updated!