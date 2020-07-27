Hot start to the week with daily storm chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather in the Lowcountry this week with hot and humid conditions along with the chance of daily showers and storms. The highest rain chance appears to be on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with more widely scattered showers and storms today, Friday and the weekend. It will be a hot and humid week ahead with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will peak near 105° today with a few spots near 110° near the coast tomorrow. Make sure you are staying hydrated!
TROPICS: A large tropical wave between Africa and the Lesser Antilles is producing a disorganized showers and storms. Slow development is likely over the next couple days with the National Hurricane Center giving this area a 80% chance of developing into our next tropical depression or storm over the next 2 days. 90% chance over the next 5 days. This storm will head toward the Lesser Antilles by midweek with a large uncertainty over where it heads after that. This is a storm that we’ll be watching closely this week! We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 95.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
